2 Orphan Manatees From Florida Moved To Ohio Zoo For Rehab

In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 photo provided by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium manatees Bananatee and Tostone swim at the zoo in Columbus, Ohio. The two orphan manatees rescued in Florida have been moved to the Ohio zoo for rehabilitation. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the male calves began their rehabilitation at the Miami Seaquarium and will eventually be returned to Florida waters. (Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two orphan manatees rescued in Florida have been moved to an Ohio zoo for rehabilitation.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the male calves began their rehabilitation at the Miami Seaquarium, arrived in Ohio this week and eventually will be returned to Florida waters.

The larger of the two, named Bananatee, is 225 pounds. He was found in the Indian Creek waterway near Miami last July.

The zoo says the other calf, 185-pound Tostone, was rescued in February from the Lake Worth Lagoon in Riviera Beach and showed signs of cold stress.

The Columbus zoo has been part of a manatee rehabilitation partnership for 20 years. It currently has three other manatees in its care.

