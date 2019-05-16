Addie Boucher (1935-2019)

Addie I. Boucher, 83 years, of Bryan passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Williams County. Addie was born June 20, 1935 in Bryan, Ohio the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Gertrude L. (Hoover) Puffenberger.

She was a 1953 graduate of Bryan High School. Addie married Orville W. Boucher on January 7, 1956 in Montpelier, Ohio and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1990. She worked for Bryan City Schools for 25 years and retired in 1993. In her free time, Addie enjoyed reading, crocheting and crossword puzzles. She especially cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her two children, Ray (Linda) Boucher of Bryan and Shari (Carl) Grandey of Stryker; four granddaughters, Lori (Nathan) Harris of Bryan, Alecia (Rob) McConnell of Bryan, Keira Grandey of Stryker and Bella Gobel of Bryan; brother-in-law, Willard Hollinger of Edgerton as well as many nieces and nephews. Addie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; four sisters, Margaret Schnittker, Charlene Sostoi, Berneda Allshouse and Paulina Hollinger; two brothers, Richard Wisman and Floyd Elwyn Puffenberger.

To honor Addie’s wishes private graveside services will be held in Shiffler Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85016. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

