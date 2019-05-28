Aileene Christman (1926-2019)

Aileene Rena (Eschhofen) Christman, 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed into eternal life on May 17, 2019.

She graduated from Bryan High School in 1944. Aileen had been employed in the office of the Aro Corporation for eight years before going on to work as a bookkeeper at the Tom Sheridan Ford Dealership for 25 years. She was a volunteer for the Bryan Hospital Auxiliary for many years and was a member of the Bryan Lioness Club and First Lutheran Church.

Aileene was born on Nov. 3, 1926, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Mildred (Reichman) and Louden Eschhofen. She married Lowell R. Christman on Aug. 16, 1946, after he returned home from World War II.

Surviving are two sons, Greg (Deb) Christman and Gary (Dixie) Christman; four grandchildren, Kevin (Christy), Kaycee, Tony (Alison), Jennifer (Graham); 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Carol Eschhofen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, on April 25, 1987; three brothers, Rex, LaVon and Buddie; and two sisters-in-law, Vivian Eschhofen and Barb Eschhofen.

Visitation will held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church, Bryan, from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Lutheran Church in Bryan. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

