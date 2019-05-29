Alice Reeves (1926-2019)

Alice J. Reeves, 93 years, of Bryan, passed away early, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare – Bryan Center, Bryan, where she was a resident the past two days. Alice was born on March 23, 1926, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vern Edward and M. Leona (Zimmerman) Royer.

She was a 1944 graduate of Farmer High School. She married Charles E. “Jocko” Reeves on April 20, 1944, and he preceded her in death on August 17, 1988. Alice began her career working in the Meat Department of the former Red and White Grocery Store in Bryan. She then went to work as a Clerk at Chief Supermarket where she worked for 21 years, retiring in 1987.

After retirement, Alice became a Sales Representative for the Avon Company. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Williams Center, Ohio, where she was active with the Women’s Group and the Crocheting Group. Alice also volunteered her time at the Hospital Gift Shop. Alice enjoyed working puzzles, crocheting, working on counted cross-stitch, reading Amish Novels and caring for her plants, especially her violets and yellow roses.

Surviving is her daughter, Deanna (Dave) English of Bryan; one granddaughter, Dana (James Jackson) Wheeler of Bryan; two great-grandchildren, Connor Wheeler of Pioneer and Brooke Wheeler of New Haven, Indiana; father of her great-grandchildren, Ron (Barb) Wheeler of Pioneer and her close friend, Shirley Dennie of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles and great-grandson, Brandon Wheeler.

Visitation for Alice J. Reeves will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home -Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Alice will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 105 Detroit Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

