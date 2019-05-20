Alice Wilson (1932-2019)

Alice M. Wilson, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:20 P.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan after a brief illness.

She was a 1950 graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed by 50 Division in Bryan for ten years and by Chief Supermarket in Bryan for seventeen years and was an associate of Mary Kay Cosmetics, where she was a director and salesperson. She was a member of Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan and the Red Hat Garnet Girls. Alice enjoyed life and loved fishing, reading, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Alice M. Wilson was born on September 13, 1932, in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of Ora and Audrey (Garbric) Winters.

Survivors include one daughter, Sindi Stephens, of Bryan; one son, Lee (Shelly) Wilson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Carolyn) Winters, Clearwater, Florida, and Rae (Janet) Winters, of Rosemond, California; and numerous nephews and nieces, including her special niece, Jennifer Reissland. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Kunsman and Harry Wilson; a daughter, Sherri Kunsman; a son, Sammi Kunsman; and two sisters, June Lindsey and Lois Stanton.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home, with Pastors Jeff Sheldon and Bill Lindsey officiating. Interment will be in Shiffler Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Eastland Baptist Church or Hillside Country Living Activities Fund.

