Allen “A.J.” Wiemken (1999-2019)

Allen “A.J.” Wiemken, age 19, of Liberty Center, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born in Wauseon on July 8, 1999 to Keith A. Wiemken and Renee (Bishop) Wiemken.

A.J attended Liberty Center School before graduating from Four County Vocational in 2018. During his time in school he enjoyed football, baseball and basketball. He was most recently employed with National Maintenance Service as a maintenance technician. Along with his sports, A.J loved fishing, hunting and his Dodge Cummins diesel truck.

In addition to his parents, Keith Wiemken of Defiance and Renee Wiemken of Liberty Center, he is survived by his sister, Amanda Wiemken; maternal grandfather, Jerry Lambert of Swanton; paternal grandparents, Merlyn and Marilyn Wiemken of Defiance; canine companions, Junior and Bailey; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins. A.J was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Lambert.

Friends will be received from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a memorial service celebrating A.J’s life will begin at 5:00 PM on Tuesday. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the family, care of his sister, Amanda Wiemken to help with her future education.

