Alren “Dean” Rose Jr. (1951-2019)

Alren “Dean” Rose Jr., 67, of Wauseon, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born August 17, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio, to Alren Dean Rose Sr. and Rosemary Jeannine Henninger who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Franks, on December 13, 1974 at the Morenci Church of the Nazarene.

Dean lived in many places during his life but mostly in Morenci, Michigan. He received his GED and took classes in Law Enforcement and for the electrical trade. He worked in several areas including as a part-time patrolman for the Fayette Police Department and at Peter Stamping. He retired from FSI in Archbold in 2013. Dean was a member of the UFCW in Toledo and the Sons of the American Legion.

Known to his family as “Mr. Fix-it”, he was quite the handyman and was always tinkering with something. He was very giving and forgiving, enjoyed camping especially at Harrison Lake State Park, and loved FORD cars and trucks. He was passionate about NASCAR and was a big fan of Mark Martin but the most important thing to him was his grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Alren Dean (Michelle) Rose III of Archbold, Ohio, and a daughter, Monica (Kevin) Kay of Napoleon, Ohio; the aunt and uncle who raised him, Sandy and Clyde Darrow of Osseo, Michigan; several siblings, Thomas (Robin) Rose of Virginia, Russell (Sherri) Dohr, Jr. of Montana, Debbie (Bruce) Peterson of Washington, Sandy Rose of Arizona, Timothy Scott and David Scott, both of Oregon. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Tyler, Natalee, Alexa, Nibel, Anya, Tamiya, Tracy, Keith, David, Savannah; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his young daughter, Kendra Sue Rose (age 5); his parents; a sister, Kathy Joseph; a brother, Mike Dohr; and his stepfather, Russell Dohr Sr.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Both will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, Ohio. He will be buried in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery next to his beloved daughter.

Memorial contributions in honor of Dean can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

