Barbara King (1931-2019)

Barbara Ellen King (nee Harris), of Willis, Texas, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born on Oct. 31, 1931, in Toronto, Ohio.

She grew up in Steubenville, Ohio, and graduated from Steubenville High School before attending The Ohio State University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Barbara taught preschool and kindergarten and served in school administration, with the majority of her career spent in the North Central School District in Pioneer, Ohio.

She was passionate about traveling the world, and her home was filled with artifacts from her journeys. In her spare time, she was active in her church and volunteered her time to many charitable causes. She was a gourmet cook and also enjoyed music, art, antiquing and gardening.

Barbara is survived by sister, Judith Harris of Sacramento, California; daughters, April (Tim) Holmes of Solon, Ohio, Julie King of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Rachel King Wright of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Kristen, Matt, Adam, Laura and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Abby. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Francis Dale King, and by her parents, George and Irene Harris.

At her request, there will be no funeral services; interment will be at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.

