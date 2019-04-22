Barbara Pelliccia (1961-2019)

Barbara A. (Grime) Pelliccia, 57 years, of West Unity, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019, in her residence.

Barbara was born December 13, 1961, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Bridges) Grime. She was a 1980 graduate of Waldron High School.

Barbara accomplished several things in her working career. She was a child care provider for several years. She also was a nurse’s aide for several area nursing homes. She also worked at Walmart as a Stockperson, Chief Supermarkets as well as Defiance Metal Products. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and scrap booking. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her children and her grandson.

Surviving are her two sons, Andrew Barnum and Bryan Marihugh, both of Defiance; one grandson, Parker Salyers; three sisters, Sandra (Robert) Lambright of Sand Lake, Michigan, Linda Eidenier of West Unity and Jeri (Mike) Clark of Bryan; three brothers, James (Karen) Grime of Munith, Michigan, Steve (Gen) Grime of Wolcottville, Indiana and Allen Grime of West Unity as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Barbara A. (Grime) Pelliccia will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, with Pastor Robert Stuckey officiating. Visitation for Barbara will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to direct memorial contributions to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

