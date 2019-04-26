Becky Menden (1958-2019)

Becky Marie Menden, age 60, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. She was born October 28, 1958 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late William and Nancy Clark (Green) Netcher.

Becky worked at Dolly and Joes and at several area nursing homes as a nurses aide and custodial. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Becky is survived by her children, Kristopher Plummer, Danielle McCullough, Tonya (David) Hoover, David McCullough and Alex Huffner-Lane; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Robert Clark, Richard Clark, Daisy (Alan) Radabaugh, Kim (Guy) Hill, Nelson Mason, Valerie (Bob) Caldwell, Melissa (Tracy) French and Melinda Clark.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roxanne Potter. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Weston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Melissa French.

