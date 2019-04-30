Bernie Maynard (1932-2019)

Bernie Maynard, 86 years, of Bryan, passed away early Monday, April 29, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, where he was a patient.

Bernie was born September 17, 1932 in Dunlow, West Virginia, the son of the late Andrew and Armilda (Dalton) Maynard. Bernie served our country in the 33rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One), United States Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.

He married Josephine Mae Handy on November 1, 1952, in Auburn, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on May 27, 1995. Bernie worked for Leever Glass Company in Defiance for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He was a life member of the Tiffin Township Fire Department in Evansport and the Bryan VFW Post 2489. Bernie enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and reading westerns. He treasured the time he could spend with his family, making memories.

Surviving are his seven children, Cerelle Loftus of Defiance, Margo Straman of Bloomfield, Missouri, Kevin (Teresa) Maynard of Bryan, Sabrina (Eugene) Armstrong of Napoleon, Andrea (Doug) Vestal of Enid, Oklahoma, Kim Maynard of Bryan and Marquita (Frank) Schaeffer of Preussisch Oldendorf, Germany; 13 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth (Homer) Webb and Geraldine (Jesse) Smith, both of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Josephine, one granddaughter, Autumn Vestal, two sisters and four brothers.

Visitation for Bernie Maynard will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, one hour prior to the service, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan where funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Evansport Cemetery, Evansport, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

