Body Discovered In Maumee River Near Sherwood

On May 24, 2019, at 1610 hrs. the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office advised of a body which had been discovered by a passerby in the Maumee River at the Cecil bridge. At approximately 1738 hrs. the body of a white male was recovered by the Auglaize Township Fire Department watercraft, with the assistance of the Sherwood Village Fire Department, and Delaware Township. Fire Department. The recovery was in the area of the St. Rt. 127 Bridge, near Sherwood, Ohio.

The initial investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office has shown that Paulding County nor Defiance County has any reported missing persons matching the description of the individual. Due to the high water and the close proximity to the State of Indiana, authorities are working with Allen County lndiana for further leads.

The Defiance County Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s office. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results for further investigation, There are no further details available. If anyone has information that might assist in identifying the individual they are asked to contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155. The Defiance and Paulding County Sheriff’s Offices were also assisted by the Defiance City Fire Department.

