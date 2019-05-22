Branden Bakle (1985-2019)

Branden Z. Bakle, age 34, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Montpelier Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1985, to Randy and Rita (Baldridge) Bakle in Defiance, Ohio. Branden was a 2003 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He worked at Campbell Soup Company, Pro Tec Chemical and Pioneer Forge.

Branden was a very talented singer and songwriter. Music was very important to him and he had played with various bands for several years. He loved to cook and mostly spend time with his family. Branden had many good friends and he will be greatly missed by so many that loved him.

Branden is survived by his daughter, Jazmyn Bakle of Rolfe, Iowa; son, Jakob Vrooman of Toledo; his fiance, Tasha Sumner, and her two children who he loved as his own, Madison Custer and Kyle Schroeder, all of Montpelier, Ohio; brothers, Randy Bakle Jr. and Paul Bakle, both of Grover Hill, Ohio; his sister, Angie (Jerry Conley) Boundy of Napoleon, Ohio; and his grandparents, Sonny Bashore and Evelyn Bakle of Paulding.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosalee Parcher; grandfather, Paul Bakle; and his brother, John W. Bowers IV.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Susan St. Peter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding, Ohio.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.