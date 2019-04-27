‘Caps Can’t Come Back Again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. –After a come-from-behind win here on Thursday, the TinCaps were unable to pull off a rally in a 7-4 loss to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Friday night. The TinCaps (11-10) scored the first run of the game a little bit unconventionally in the top of the second inning.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton led off the inning with a swinging bunt base hit down the third-base line, promptly advancing to second on a wild pitch and subsequently stealing third base. Then, with Justin Lopez at the plate with one out, another wild pitch allowed Williams-Sutton to trot home. South Bend (11-10) took the lead back with a four-run frame in the third. The Cubs scored the four runs via three walks, two singles and a wild pitch – all the runs came with two outs in the inning. The Cubs tacked on another run on an RBI double by Tyler Durna in the fifth. Nelson Velazquez singled to start the frame, stole second, and came around to score on Durna’s two-bagger.

Faustino Carrera sparkled in his start for South Bend, allowing one run in six innings while striking out four TinCaps. It was the longest start of the season for the 20-year-old native of Mexico. The ’Caps nibbled at the deficit in the top of the eighth when right fielder Agustin Ruiz laced an RBI double to score shortstop Xavier Edwards, who was on with a single. Ruiz, Edwards, and third baseman Tucupita Marcano had two hits each in the game. Edwards also walked twice, while Marcano earned one free pass. Things became unexpectedly interesting in the ninth inning as Fort Wayne’s first five batters all walked, cutting the deficit down to 7-4, but that was as close as it got.

Next Game: Saturday, April 27 @ South Bend (4:05 p.m.)-

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Acevedo- Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

