Cathy Spiess (1954-2019)

Cathy Louise Spiess, age 64, of Archbold, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home from complications of early onset dementia.

She was diagnosed with this disease in 2005. Courage, strength, and faith carried her through the many years. Cathy was born on Oct. 30, 1954 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jack and Joanne (Parmer) Spotts. On September 30, 1973, she married Richard W. Spiess.

Cathy was a loving mother and devoted wife. She really enjoyed attending many music and sporting events of her children, Aimee and Kyle. It was a proud moment watching her children graduate from college, marrying, and starting families of their own. Babysitting was also one of Cathy’s passions, as she adored children and loved them as her own. Cathy loved every animal, often taking in strays. Over the years the family had many unique pets. She was an avid bowler and traveled to many tournaments with her bowling team.

Cathy loved the Lord and was involved in many aspects of St. John’s Christian Church such as serving as Junior Choir Director, VBS Director, JYF Leader, participating in the adult handbell choir and singing in the chancel choir. She also was a gifted piano player. Music was an extremely important part of her life. You could often find Cathy exercising or faithfully walking her neighborhood, enjoying the warmth of the sun. Cathy and Richard enjoyed traveling together and had the good fortune of visiting many beautiful places in the states and abroad. One of her favorite destinations was the ocean with a beach.

Left to cherish Cathy’s memory are her devoted husband of 45 years, Richard; daughter, Aimee (Brad) Roth of Archbold; son, Kyle (Erica) Spiess of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Jackson, Tyler, Isabelle, Evynn & Avery; parents, Jack and Joanne Spotts; brothers, Craig (Marilyn) Spotts, Curtis (Paulette) Spotts, and sister, Julie (Edward) Ruffer; father and mother in law, Wayne and Susanne Spiess; other loving in laws, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Her special aunt, Carol Sandoe, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be private with no visitation. Burial will be in Archbold Cemetary. Those wishing a monetary contribution in Cathy’s memory are asked to consider the St. John’s Christian Church Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been honored with Cathy’s care and arrangements.

