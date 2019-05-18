Charles (Jerry) Falco (1939-2019)

Charles (Jerry) Falco, 79, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Yuma Senior Living in Yuma, Arizona.

Born May 28, 1939, in Montpelier, Ohio, Mr. Falco was the son of the late Charles and Gaynell Falco. He graduated from Montpelier High School, served four years in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Lake Central and America West Airlines before retiring.

He is survived by a stepson, Stan Davis (Yuma); stepdaughter, Dawn Resac (Richard), Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Diane; and her husband, William Dickson (Phoenix); four nieces; two nephews; 19 great-nieces and -nephews; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, Gaynell and Charles, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Falco.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.