Clara Hall (1930-2019)

Clara J. Hall, 88 years, of Sherwood passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in her home with her family by her side.

Clara was born December 1, 1930 in Stickleyville, Virginia the daughter of the late Robert and Corda (Robinette) Rasnic. She was a 1948 graduate of Pennington Gap High School and continued her education attending Lincoln Memorial University. Clara married Ernest L. Hall on June 7, 1952 in Jonesville, Virginia.

She was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. In her free time, Clara enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time outdoors tending to her flower garden. She especially cherished her time spent with her husband and family.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Ernest Hall of Sherwood, Ohio; four children, Dan (Karen) Hall of Leesburg, Indiana, Margaret (John) Jacob of Defiance, Ohio, Roger (Sandy) Hall of Hicksville, Ohio and Scott (Angie) Hall of Sherwood, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Wes (Kristen) Hall, Colby Hall, Jeanette (Paul) Dornak, Abe Jacob, Robert Jacob, Dena Hall, Lydia Hall and Audrey Hall; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Patty Rasnic of Pennington Gap, Virginia and Betty Hall of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews who shard in her love and humor.

Visitation for Clara J. Hall will be held 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral Services for Clara will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 North Harrison Street, Sherwood with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Sherwood United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.