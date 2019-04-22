Debbra Thompson (1955-2019)

Debbra K. Thompson, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton. She was born on October 24, 1955 in Hicksville to Maurice W. and Mary E. (Ours) Schooley.

Debbie was a devoted wife and mother whose heart was as big as they come. Her love for her family and pets will be dearly missed.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Timothy A. Thompson of Hicksville; seven children, Linda Thompson, Danyel Betz and Billie (Paul) Booker all of Hicksville, Jaleena (Jeff) Mills of Edon, Shana (Rick Huddleston) Thompson, Timothy Thompson, II and Charles (Alyssa Conley) Thompson all of Hicksville; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three siblings, Patty (Jeff) Studebaker of St. Joe, IN, Jake (Trish) Schooley of Hicksville and Kathy Mullet of Sherwood; mother-in-law, Joyce Thompson of Hicksville; brother-in-law, Wayne Thompson of Hicksville; cousin and best friend Laurie Steward; beloved dog, Maggie; other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Caitilyn Thompson and sister, Jeanie Sizemore.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.





© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.