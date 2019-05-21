Delta Man Sentenced On Two Charges Stemming From January Incident

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on May 21, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jacob Wilson, age 18, previously pled guilty to Complicity to Commit Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about January 11, 2019, Mr. Wilson aided another in selling a counterfeit controlled substance in the vicinity of a school. Mr. Wilson also failed to comply with an order to bring his motor vehicle to a stop.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Wilson to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Wilson to be held at CCNO until he can enter the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from the SEARCH Program and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; be assessed at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare?, and comply with an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Wilson serving 17 months in prison.

