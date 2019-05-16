Dennis “Jonesey” Jones (1932-2019)

Dennis C. “Jonesey” Jones, 87, of Bryan passed away Monday evening at Northwest Ohio Hospice in Toledo. He was born on March 18, 1932 in Edgerton, Ohio to Ansel L. and Ila O. (Bowles) Jones.

He received an honorary diploma from Edon High School. Jonesey served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Mechanic stationed in Goose Bay Labrador in Canada. On December 2, 1955 he married Viola Ruth Myers in Bryan and she survives.

Dennis retired from ARO Corporation as a Tool and Die Maker in Bryan after 38 years. He enjoyed woodworking and metal working, making things, especially for his grandchildren. He was very humble and generous with his talents and time. Dennis and Viola had a great love for their family and enjoyed travelling and were dedicated in supporting their grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Viola; children Robert A. Jones of Delta, Pamela (Rick) Mercer of Montpelier, and Cheryl L. (Rick) Mock of Bryan; six grandchildren Chasity Lee, Jessica Finn, Danielle Lee, Rachele Feather, Vanessa Shepard and Lamar Mercer; fourteen great grandchildren; and half sisters Kathy Jones and Elizabeth Lawton of California. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Jones.

Visitation for Dennis will be on Saturday, May 18th from 10-11:30am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military graveside rites provided by the Montpelier American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.