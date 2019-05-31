Donald Juillard (1925-2019)

Donald L. Juillard, age 93, of rural Stryker, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Genesis Health Care in Bryan. Prior to his retirement he had worked at the Aro Corporation, retiring in 1988.

He had also been a lifelong area farmer. Don was born in Stryker, Ohio on September 7, 1925, the son of Sylvia and Pearl (Werder) Juillard. On March 24, 1954, he married Martha Marie Louys, and she preceded him in death in 2013. Don was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker.

He was an Army Veteran of WWII and belonged to the Stryker American Legion Post #60, a former board member of the Stryker Farmers Exchange, a former member of the Defiance Barbershoppers (SPEBSQSA), and a member of the Friends of the Goll Homestead. Surviving is his sister, Elizabeth Willis of Stryker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and two brothers, Harold and Millard Juillard.

Visitation for Don will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Richard Buchsteiner, officiating. Interment will follow in the Goll Cemetery where Military Rites will be conducted by members of the Stryker American Legion Post #60.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Lutheran Church, Friends of the Goll Homestead, or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

