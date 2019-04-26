Dorothy Hake (1930-2019)

Dorothy M. Hake, age 89, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 12:45 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Hake was a 1947 graduate of Edon High School and attended Cincinnati Bible College for two years. She was a devoted member of Columbia Church of Christ, where she was a charter member.

She taught Sunday school for more than sixty years and was a charter member of WCS ladies group. Dorothy was a loving farm wife, working alongside her husband as they raised their family. In addition to the farming they raised feeder cattle and seven thousand chickens. She loved flowers, gardening and crocheting and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy M. Hake was born on March 19, 1930, near Edon, the daughter of Frank R. and Iva May (Sinderson) Friskney. She married her husband of sixty-nine years, Roger A. Hake, on August 5, 1949, in the first formal wedding conducted at Columbia Church of Christ, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Carol Martin, of Pioneer, Ohio, Colleen Hake, and Connie (Randy) Allomong, all of Edon; one son, Ron (Elaine) Hake, of Montpelier; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchidren; and one sister, Donna Oberlin, of Hamilton, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Frank,Victor, Raymond, and Tom Friskney; and one sister, Phyllis Disbro.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in Columbia Church of Christ, Columbia, Ohio. Services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Columbia Church of Christ with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Columbia Church of Christ.

