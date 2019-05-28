Edna Cooley (1929-2019)

Edna Mae Cooley, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 10:54 A.M. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center.

Edna loved her small dogs and for many years maintained a flower garden in her back yard. As a hobby, she sewed lap quilts which she gave to residents of local nursing homes. Edna also enjoyed crocheting doll dresses and doilies. She was a big fan of Shirley Temple and enjoyed collecting Shirley Temple dolls, plates and period magazines. Edna was a member of Eastland Baptist Church.

Edna Mae was born on December 21, 1929 in Jefferson Township, Williams County, the daughter of Avery Sherman and Laura Viola (Underwood) Clark. She attended Montpelier Schools. Edna often told her children that as a young child during the Great Depression that she had to help dig potatoes in the fields in order to aid the family in earning money to survive the times. In her younger years, she lived around Hudson and Ashley, Indiana. In the mid 1940’s she worked at the Big Four restaurant in Bryan. She married Harold A. Cooley on July 4, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2012. She often told that she was tricked into making her own wedding cake by her employer.

Edna is survived by her children, Richard (Cathy) Cooley, of Bryan, Cynthia (Don) Mason, of Edon, Keith (Melinda) Cooley, of Bryan, and Gary (Sherri) Cooley, of Edgerton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betsy Ann Watson and brothers, Samuel, Albert, Burl, Charles and Robert Clark. She was the last surviving member of her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Eastland Baptist Church Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice.

