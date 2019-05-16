Eileen Johnson (1933-2019)

Eileen Fay Johnson, age 85, of New Haven, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her granddaughter’s residence. She was born on December 1, 1933 to the late Frank and Olga (Ashbaugh) McClain. On June 25, 1952, she married Raymond L. Johnson, and he preceded her in death on August 17, 1977.

Throughout her life, Eileen was a homemaker for her family. Her greatest joy was taking care of not only her children, but everyone else’s. Her other greatest love was her soap operas. Eileen also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and country music.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Melissa Gleckler; grandchildren, Teresia (Rob) Sloan, Jodi (Eddie) Tunis, Kelly (Chip) Piercefield, Carrie Weber, Crystal (Ryan) Howe, Heather Gallegos, Josh (Cyndy) Weber, Brandon (Kristina) Rapp, Craig Johnson, and Chris McMahon; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, William Ray Johnson (infant), Pamela Sue (infant), Bonnie Weber, Barbara Johnson, and Cindy Smith; great-granddaughter, Desiree Rapp; and was the last surviving of 13 siblings.

Visitation for Eileen will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home, also on Friday, at 12:30 PM, with Pastor Lance Wyse, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Eileen’s memory are asked to consider the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Eileen’s care and arrangements.

