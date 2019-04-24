Eldred Buehrer (1931-2019)

Eldred L. Buehrer, age 87, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Eldred, along with his wife and sons, worked together to grow their business, Buehrer Power Equipment of Stryker for 64 years.

Eldred was born in Stryker, Ohio on April 25, 1931, the son of Virgil and Alice (Wendling) Buehrer. On September 9, 1951, he married Rosella F. Nafziger, and she preceded him in death in 2010.

Eldred was a member of First Lutheran Church in Stryker, where he served in many capacities, such as teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, member of Church Council and former President of the Church Council. He was also the first American Farmer from the Stryker FFA, and was proud that his family had three generations of the American Farmer. He was a former member of the Stryker Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.

Surviving are four sons, Ricky (Marcia Rae), Randy (Marsha Kay), Rodney (Lori), all of Stryker and Reggie (Penny) of Van Wert. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Buehrer, Angela (Dan) Riegsecker, Stephen (Skye) Buehrer, Nicholas (Laura) Buehrer, Alicia (Garret) Graham, Joshua (Jennifer) Buehrer, Dustin (Rachel) Buehrer, Jason (Jessica) Buehrer, Erin (Tyler) Tietje and Katie (Brad) Allison. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Verlene Lovejoy and Melva (Larry) Woolace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella, two great-grand-twins, and brother-in-law, Ted Lovejoy.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also in the church, with Pastor Richard Buchsteiner, officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, near Stryker. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or the First Lutheran Church of Stryker.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.





