Eleanor Bowman (1919-2019)

Eleanor M. Bowman, 100 years, of Bryan passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Eleanor was born January 21, 1919 in Bryan, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Chaney) Elser. She was a 1939 graduate of Bryan High School. Eleanor married Wayne L. Bowman on April 20, 1946 in Paulding, Ohio and he preceded her in death on August 8, 1977.

She was a homemaker helping her husband tend to the family farm. Eleanor was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was very active in several groups. She was also a member of the Bryan Lioness Club and the Eastern Star. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, volunteering at church, and loved dogs. She especially cherished her time spent with her children and her grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter, Sue (Ron) Jennings of Vicksburg, Michigan; two grandsons, Brad (Lindsay) Bowman of Kendallville, Indiana and Eric (Berlin) Bowman of Auburn Indiana; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Deb Bowman and special friend, Sue Stuller. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Bowman; son, Terry Bowman; sister, Doris Stuller and three brothers, Kenny Oswalt, Herbert Elser, and Robert Elser.

Visitation for Eleanor M. Bowman will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where an Eastern Star service will be held at 6:50 p.m. Funeral Services for Eleanor will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

