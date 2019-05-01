Evelyn Clark (1936-2019)

Evelyn Mae Clark, age 83, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Evelyn was born to Walter and Pearl (Balzer) Hancock on February 18, 1936 in Defiance County and was a 1954 graduate of Stryker High School. Evelyn married Dean Clark on April 06, 1957 in Stryker and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Throughout her working years, she was employed at Ohio Art, Strydel, the Corner Post Dime Store in Stryker, and Sauder Manufacturing.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Stryker, where her grandchildren remember always getting a stick of Juicy Fruit, a pencil, and a piece of paper for drawing in return for sitting quietly in the pew with her through Sunday services.

Evelyn was a fun, loving wife and mother. Her husband and children, Cindy, Mike, and Jamie, recall many road trips full of family singing from music books handmade by Mom. She enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren, attending their sporting and school events in their younger years, and keeping up with their lives as they grew into adulthood and started families of their own.

She loved being surrounded by them along with her great-grandchildren when everyone was together for holidays, birthdays, or family reunions. Bingo at Christmas will not be the same without her at the head of the table as grandpa tries to yell out the numbers over everyone talking and laughing. Her favorite pastimes at home included working on puzzle books, listening to the Gaithers on WLMB and loving on her puppy, Missy.

Surviving Evelyn are her husband, Dean Clark, of Stryker; her children, Cindy (Jon) Diller, of Stryker, Michael (Jackie) Clark, of McClure, and Jamie (Jim) Hildebrandt, of Stryker; grandchildren, Clayton (Angie) Diller, Allison (Mike) Yates, Jacob (Julie) Diller, Chris Grant, Caleb (Katie) Clark, Alicia Meadows, Jessica Meadows, and Brianna (Jake) Palmer. 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Eunice Oyer, of Wauseon, and Grace Faunce of Montpelier; five brothers, Chuck Hancock, of Florida, Don (Janice) Hancock, of Berne, Indiana, Jack Hancock, of Stryker, Bob (Barb) Hancock, of Bryan, Oscar (Nadine) Hancock, of Rhode Island, and a sister-in-law, Donna Hancock, of Stryker.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Pearl, sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Bud Eager, brother, Harvey Hancock, brother-in-law, Junior Oyer, brother-in-law, Dennis Faunce, sister-in-law, Carol Hancock, sister-in-law, Judy Hancock and her great-grandson, Jaxson Palmer who called Evelyn home to play in heaven. She was loved dearly and will be missed and carried in the hearts of all of her family.

Funeral services and celebration of Evelyn’s life will be private. Memorial contributions and cards in Evelyn’s memory may be sent to Dean Clark, Post Office Box 156, Stryker, Ohio 43557.

Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, 109 South Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio 43557.

