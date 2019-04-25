Ex-Fremont Indiana Coach Reaches Plea On Felony Child Seduction

By: Jeremy Scott

A former Fremont High School Cross country coach pleaded guilty to child seduction April 22nd in Steuben County Court.

According to The Herald Republican, Moses Jose Castillo, 43, of Fremont, IN plead guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of child seduction. The plea dismissed four other Level 5 charges to be dismissed. Judge Allen Wheat took the plea under advisement and will rule on June 3rd.

The plea agreement calls for a maximum of two years incarceration, Additional probation of up to four years could be ordered by Judge Wheat.

Castillo, who was cross country coach for Fremont from 1997 until he resigned in December of 2017, was arrested in March 2018. The charges pertain to an alleged crime that occurred from July 2015 until January 2016.

According to court documents, the female victim was attending college in Michigan when the accusation of the illicit relationship was made. The victim ran cross country during her high school years, and it was during this time the alleged sexual relationship began. Castillo admitted that he used his professional relationship with the student to “exert undue influence” to Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser during questioning.

Castillo said he had sexual intercourse with the student beginning in 2015 when the victim would have been 17 years old, according to court documents. Court documents also stated that the victim thought the relationship escalated to physical contact quite quickly. She felt “manipulated” and “controlled” by Castillo to remain in the relationship.

Castillo is represented by Fort Wayne attorney Nikos Nakos and co-counsel Foy McNaughton of Angola. McNaughton assisted Castillo in presenting the plea bargain. A former Fremont High School Cross country coach pleaded guilty to child seduction April 22nd in Steuben County Court.

