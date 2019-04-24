Frederick Wheeler (1927-2019)

Fredrick E. Wheeler, age 91, of Ney, Ohio, passed into eternity on the afternoon of Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Edgerton, OH after an extended illness.

He was a former member of Free Christian Church of God in Continental, OH and most recently attended First Baptist Church in Bryan, OH. Fred was a member of the US Army during the Korean war. Fred was a 40 year employee of The ARO Corporation in Bryan, OH retiring in November of 1992. Fred enjoyed having his family together and also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards.

Fredrick E. Wheeler was born on September 1, 1927, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Ray D. and Lucile (White) Wheeler. He married Mary J. Romes in Sherwood, OH on February 28, 1953, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife Mary are his children, Patricia (Mark) Endry, of Castle Rock, CO, Michael (Rosa) Wheeler, of Bryan, OH, Douglas Wheeler of Bryan, OH, Teresa Wheeler of Lakewood, CO, Thomas (Laura) Wheeler of Stryker, OH, and Bradly Wheeler of Columbus, OH; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, James, Paul, and Larry; and sisters, Joan Blomeke, Betty Edwards, Beverly Comden, Pauline Davis and Shirley McCreery. He was preceded in death by a daughter Constance “Connie” McDaniel, his parents and siblings, Carolyn Wheeler, Anna Walker, Raymond Wheeler, Jean Rath, Evelyn Tarr, Richard Wheeler and Robert Wheeler.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 925 E. Fountain Grove Dr. Bryan, OH, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Visitation will be held at the church 2 hours prior to the service from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Private interment will take place at Ney Cemetery at a later date. Krill Funeral Service Bryan, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family gives a special thanks to all the care givers that cared for Fred over the years.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church – Bryan, OH, Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice – Defiance, Ohio or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To view Fred’s memorial video, please visit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lA7QPVeUHfbTJ2vHO9ijkPGNl2eo48rv/view?usp=sharing

