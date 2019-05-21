Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments Against Eight Individuals

On May 20, 2019, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

RYAN M. TERRY, age 31, of Goshen, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 12, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR44.

JESSE J. BEVERLY, age 20, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly possessed lisdexamfetamine. 19CR50.

CHRISTOPHER D. BRICK, age 19, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly possessed lisdexamfetamine. 19CR47.

GAGE E. McCULLOUGH, age 26, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about September 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin and buprenorphine. 19CR48.

CHAD W. MANN, age 26, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 12, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 19CR45.

KENNETH E. TEBIDOR, age 65, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. On or about March 2, 2019, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another while allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. 19CR51.

BRYANT A. HALL, age 38, of Charlotte, NC, was indicted on six counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $13,954.20. 19CR46

MATTHEW A. PERKINS, age 32, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Theft, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about May 6, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and stole a motor vehicle identification license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 19CR49.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely and accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

