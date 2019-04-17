Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On April 15th, 2019, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

CHARLES K. COFFELT, age 27, of Warsaw, IN, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about March 26, 2019, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas. 19CR43.

COLE A. CERVANTES, age 20, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Importuning and one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juvenile. On or about February 4, 2019 to February 8, 2019, he allegedly solicited a person older than age 13 but younger than age 16 to engage in sexual conduct. He also allegedly furnished obscene material to a juvenile. 19CR36.

FERMIN GUILLEN, AKA FERMIN GUILLEN RINCON, age 51, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about March 23, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 19CR35.

SABRINA K. M. CARROLL, age 29, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and one count of Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments. On or about February 27, 2019, she allegedly possessed several drugs, and drug abuse instruments used for the unlawful administration of a dangerous drug. 19CR42.

ZACHARY D. OAKEY, age 25, of Petersburg, VA, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering, one count of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about April 7, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure and allegedly attempted to steal a motor vehicle. He also allegedly retained a vehicle and a license plate knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that they had been stolen. 19CR37.

JUSTIN W. STRAWSER, age 26, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments. On or about February 26, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and drub abuse instruments used for unlawful administration of a dangerous drug. 19CR41.

DAVID S. WILLIAMS, age 34, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On or about March 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine and drug paraphernalia. 19CR39.

MICHAEL A. LEDESMA, age 49, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 11, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR40.

CONNER M. STEWART, age 24, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Official Business, one count of Assault, and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about April 14, 2019, he allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties. He also allegedly resisted in the lawful arrest of himself, and allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to a police office in the performance of his official duties. 19CR38.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

