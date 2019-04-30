Fulton County Sheriff Announces Results Of April Prom Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, which ran from April 13th thru April 14th and April 27th thru April 28th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 17 traffic stops and issued four citations. The citations issued were for one Speed Violation, one Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, one Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated Refusal, and one Marked Lanes violation. Deputies also issued 16 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

