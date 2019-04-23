Gary Stantz (1949-2019)

Gary W. Stantz, 69 years, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Gary was born August 28, 1949 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Glennis and Yvonne (Chase) Stantz. He was a 1968 graduate of Tinora High School, Defiance, Ohio. Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a purple heart for injuries received during his tour in Vietnam.

He married Therese Evans on June 22, 1986 in Allen County, Indiana. Gary worked at several body shops in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. He was also known for his custom paint jobs on automobiles and corvette customization. Gary started his own business, GFS Manufacturing, working with sheet metal. When Gary and Therese moved to Hamilton, Gary remained involved in Metal Fabrication. Gary was a member of the Auburn American Legion Post 97, Angola VFW Post 7205. He was known for playing in high school rock bands. He had a passion for music and once co-owned a music store in Auburn, and DJing in the greater Northeast Indiana region. In his free time, Gary enjoyed lake life and playing his guitar.

Surviving is his wife of 32 years, Therese Stantz of Hamilton, Indiana; three sisters, Gwen (Paul) Reuben of Turlock, California, Karen Figy of Melbourne, Florida and Gina (Gilbert) Montez of Sherwood, Ohio; brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Evans of Defiance, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana with Pastor George Alley officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by Auburn American Legion Post 97. There will not be any visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark, suite 910, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

