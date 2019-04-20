Goldie Dillard (1928-2019)

Goldie Emogene Dillard, age 90, of Delta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Brookdale Medina South Senior Living Center.

Goldie was born on May 13, 1928, in Whitleyville, Tennessee, to Walter and Ona Crabtree. She married William Alford Dillard on November 28, 1945. She was a member of Echo Meadows Church of Christ in Oregon, Ohio. Goldie loved collecting porcelain dolls, playing games, crocheting, and watching her favorite television shows (Family Feud, Cash Explosion, and Wheel of Fortune). Goldie’s greatest loves were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Goldie is survived by daughters, Barbara (Mike) McCowan and Beverly (Larry) Pettengill; grandchildren, Dr. Kellie Longdon, Marcee (Rob) Brazier, and Michael (Denise) Pettengill. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Aaron (Kendra) Brazier, Megan (Jared) Feller, Emily Brazier, Ian Longdon, Kyle Longdon, Kieran Longdon, Alex Nyers, and honorary great-granddaughter, Lys Braam from Germany. In addition, Goldie also has many nieces and nephews that will remember her dearly as well as on sister and two brothers. Goldie is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Dillard; infant son, William A. Dillard, Jr.; sister, Mavie; brother, Glenn (Walt); niece, Joyce; and her father Walter and her mother Ona.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett Street in Wauseon, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Clark, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will be held at Crossroads Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, Ohio 44256. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

