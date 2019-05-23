Harold “Si” Mills (1927-2019)

Harold O. “Si” Mills, 92 years, of Ney passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.

Harold was born March 15, 1927 in Millwood, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Ezzie (Shepard) Mills. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Harold married Bonnie Adams on August 20, 1950 in Chillicothe, Ohio and she preceded him in death. He worked as a truck driver for 30 years retiring from Preston Trucking. He received awards for safety, including the Million Mile Award.

Harold was a member of Farmer United Methodist Church. He was a member of Teamsters Local 710 and Central States Union. Harold served on the Ney Village Council for over 20 years and the Ney Water Board. In his free time, Harold enjoyed woodworking, bowling, traveling, and golfing. He made a hole-in-one at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance on July 27, 2000.

Surviving are his two daughters, Debra Gordon of Bryan and Cathy (Greg) Sanders of Willoughby, Ohio; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Shawn) Baden of Brookville, Ohio, Jenny (Matt) Meyer of Montpelier, Ohio, and Angela Moritz Seattle, Washington; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn McCandless, Camryn McCandless, Braeden Meyer, Jax Baden, Aiden Moritz, Ava Moritz, Alaric Moritz, Atlas Moritz and Jessica Martin; brother, Paul Mills and special friend, Shirley Vance. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Joe Mills; granddaughter, Laurie Mills; great-grandson, Cody Martin; son-in-law, Vaughn Gordon; three brothers, Harvey Mills, Denver Mills, and Howard Mills; two sisters, Polly Stockdale and Wilma Saunders.

Memorial Services for Harold O. “Si” Mills will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio with Rev. Dwight Bowers Officiating. Military Rites accorded by Ney American Legion Post 680. Interment will take place at a later date in Ney Cemetery, Ney. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

