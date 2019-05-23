Herbert Burdick (1941-2019)

Herbert Floyd Burdick, age 78, of Lakeland, FL, went to join his heavenly angels on May 15th, 2019.

Herb was born near Central Square, New York, on January 8th, 1941, the youngest child of Ovid Russel (Rusty) Burdick and Anna Janet (Wescott) (Burdick) LaRobadiere. On September 14th, 1984, Herb married Carol (Aschliman) (McDonald) Snyder.

Among his remaining survivors are his loving wife, two daughters, Beverly Sue (Burdick, Blackmon) (Melvin, dec) Trust and Barbara Jean Burdick, both of Arkansas and Vanessa Blackmon, of Texas; two step granddaughters, Samantha (Sovil) Willis and Cheri McDonald, both of Florida; three great-grandsons, Randy Shirley, of Arkansas, Keaton Jennings and Cameron Cox, both of Texas and three step great-granddaughters, Meriel Willis, Harlyn Willis, and Ava McDonald, all of Florida, as well as sister-in-law, Anneliese Burdick and a niece and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister Lucy (Burdick) Orr, brother, Frank Burdick and son-in-law, Melvin Trust, and one nephew, Jeff Simmons.

Herb honored his country, as an F-86 Sabre Jet mechanic, by serving four years in the U. S. Air Force and one year in the U. S. National Guard. In 2003, Herb and Carol retired on the Aschliman Century Farm near Stryker, Ohio. Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to all. Herb will be missed by all of us but we know that he is patiently waiting for us to join him in Heaven.

Upon retirement, Herb found his niche in making scaled, detailed replicas of local barns. He enjoyed his many friends stopping by to visit. When he wasn’t in his shop, he enjoyed working in the woods along the river. In June 2016, Herb and Carol moved to Lakeland, FL to enjoy the warmer weather. They were fortunate to be close to their children.

Early on, Herb made arrangements to donate his remains to Science Care of Arizona. Memorials may be made to Central Square Public Schools, 642 So. Main St., Central Square, New York.

