Hunt Homers, But Fort Wayne Drops The Series Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps fell in the final game of their three-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday, 9-2. It was the first sellout of the 2019 season at Parkview Field, as 7,125 fans packed the park.

Bowling Green (11-9) scored the game’s first three runs, plating a single run in the third and two more runs in the fourth. The Hot Rods’ run in the third came by way of a Ford Proctor RBI single, while the runs in the fourth came via a Kaleo Johnson home run and an RBI triple by Jake Palomaki.

The TinCaps (10-9) got one back emphatically in the fourth, when Blake Hunt crushed a home run to left field to make it 3-1. The California native’s homer (his second of the season) traveled 368 feet in the air and with an exit velocity of 102 miles per hour.

The Hot Rods answered back in the fifth with a booming home run of their own, as Kaleo Johnson hit a three-run blast that landed at the base of The Harrison building well beyond the left-field fence. Johnson’s drive soared 412 feet in the air and with an exit velocity of 108 miles per hour.

Bowling Green added two more in the sixth on a Wander Franco sacrifice fly and a Chris Betts RBI single. The Hot Rods final run came via a Franco home run that curled fair around the right field foul pole in the eighth.

Fort Wayne’s final run came in the ninth. Justin Lopez and Agustin Ruiz singled with one out, advanced to third and second respectively on groundout, and Lopez scored on a wild pitch.

Next Game:

Thursday, April 25 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

– Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Eury Ramos

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.