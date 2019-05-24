James Schlatter (1950-2019)

James Edward Schlatter, age 68, a lifetime resident of Delta, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from injuries received in an accident mowing near his home. Jim was born in Wauseon on July 8, 1950 to the late Edward Schlatter and Margaret (Mann) Schlatter.

He graduated from Delta High School in 1968 and went on to serve with the Air National Guard for 6 years. On November 27, 1971 he married Connie Carpenter and together were blessed with three children, Heidi, Jason and Robert. Along with being a farmer all his life he also worked for Boyers Construction for ten years. It has been said by his family, “Jim’s favorite hobby was watching the crops grow”. In addition to his passion for farming, Jim truly loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in their various activities. He was a member of Shiloh Christian Union Church and the Farm Bureau.

Along with his parents, Edward and Margaret; Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jason Schlatter in 1990 and sister, Nancy VanLooy in 2011. His memory will always be cherished through his surviving family; wife of 47 years, Connie; daughter, Heidi Schlatter of Archbold; son, Robert (Nicole) Schlatter of Delta; grandchildren, Luke, Elizabeth and Jacob Schlatter; brother, Harold (Christine) Schlatter of Wauseon; sister, Carol (Ronald) Wacker of Bainbridge Island, WA; twin sister, Janet (Denny) Barlow of Chesapeake, VA; brother-in-law, Dr. James VanLooy of Boise, Idaho; nieces, nephews and all his friends at the Barn Restaurant in Delta.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service honoring Jim’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, also at the Church. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery near Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Shiloh Christian Union Church in Jim’s memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

