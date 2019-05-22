Janice Manon (1924-2019)

Janice E. Manon, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:58 P.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Manon was a 1942 graduate of Edgerton High School and attended Bowling Green State University. She taught elementary education at Edgerton Local Schools, Pulaski Jefferson and in the Bryan City Schools. In retirement she continued to substitute and later became a teacher’s aide.

She was a member of the Edgerton United Methodist, Bryan Chapter #248, Order of the Eastern Star where she was Past Matron, was District #7 Past President, Grand Representative to Michigan from Ohio, and served as a board member of the Grand Cross of Color Rainbow Girls. She was also a member of the Buckeye Ladies, Williams County Retired Teachers Association and Bryan American Legion Auxiliary.

Janice E. Manon was born on January 23, 1924, in Hamilton, Indiana the daughter of Edgar and Letha (Meyers) Morley. She married Thayne E. Manon on June 21, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio and he preceded her in death on April 9, 1995.

Survivors include three sons, Michael (Gail) Manon, of Evansport, Ohio, Jerry (Jill) Manon, of Bryan, and Larry (Brenda) Manon, of Ayersville, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother Marvin Morley, of Toledo, Ohio. She was also preceded in death her parents,and a daughter, Suzanne Kimmel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, followed by and Eastern Star service at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton with Pastor Jan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton United Methodist Church, Bryan Chapter #248 OES, Williams County Teachers Association Scholarship Fund or the American Legion Auxiliary.

