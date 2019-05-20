Jerry Cliffton (1939-2019)

Jerry R. Cliffton, age 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Jerry worked for the Ohio Gas Company for 43 years and was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge No. 312.

Jerry R. Cliffton was born on July 15, 1939, in West Unity, and married Nancy A. Clark, who survives.

Jerry is also survived by his children, Julie Austin of Montpelier, Sharon Arps of Napoleon, Richard (Kathy) Cliffton of Montpelier, Nathan (Susan) Cliffton of Montpelier, Matthew Cliffton of Edgerton, Trisha (Gary) Russell of Pioneer and Amber (Brian) Rogers of Bryan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter and James Cliffton, both of Bryan; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Mocherman of Bryan; and sisters-in-law, Ella Cliffton of Edgerton and Gerry Cliffton of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lester “Junior” and Harold Cliffton.

Honoring Jerry’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family for a donation to charity to be determined. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

