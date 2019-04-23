John “Jack” Joyner (1945-2019)

John “Jack” W. Joyner, age 73, of Delta passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Jack was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 5, 1945 to John & Myra (Hugerford) Joyner. He worked for Sprint as an Electronics Tech retiring in 2005. A family man, Jack was a loving husband to his wife Dottie and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Jack was a member of Mooresville Lodge No. 78 F. & A. M. in Mooresville, Indiana and later transfer his membership to Fulton Lodge in Delta, becoming a 50 year member. Jack loved to take things apart and learn how they worked. He was also a ham radio operator for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Dottie; children, Jennifer (Jason) Yost; Rebecca (Rick) Helminski; John T. (Nikki) Joyner; Stephen (Crystal) Joyner and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Joyner; and his parents John and Myra.

Friends will be received Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta where Masonic Services will be held at 7:30 P.M. Sunday evening. A celebration of life for Jack will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Ohio Masonic Home Endowment Fund, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45504.

