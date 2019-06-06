John Speelman, Jr. (1961-2019)

John A. Speelman, Jr., age 58, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away in his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Mr. Speelman was a 1979 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was most recently employed as a truck driver for Stark Truss in Edgerton. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushrooming.

John A. “Sonny” Speelman, Jr. was born on April 6, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of John A. and Alleatrice (Babb) Speelman.

Survivors include one son, Cord Wilson-Speelman, of Seattle, Washington; two sisters, Renee Speelman, of Bryan, Ohio, and Rachelle (Duane) Chamberlain, of Stryker, Ohio; and one brother, Jay Speelman, of Troutman, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father, and one son, Scott Speelman.

A gathering celebrating Sonny’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Williams County Veterans Building.

