Joseph Seibert (1926-2019)

Joseph S. Seibert, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, surrounded by his family. Mr. Seibert was a 1945 graduate of Defiance High School and was employed as a tool and die engineer, working at Hayes-Albion for thirty-five years.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus in Bryan, and the Holy Name Society. Joe enjoyed square dancing with the Fountain City Squares, wintered in Texas for twenty years during his retirement, and was an accomplished woodworker.

Joseph S. Seibert was born on December 25, 1926, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Robert and Gertrude (Weber) Seibert. He married Lucile A. Herman on May 14, 1949, and she preceded him in death on February 22, 2016.

Survivors include his children, Stephen (Jane) Seibert, of Avilla, Indiana, Douglas (Kathleen) Seibert, of Ney, Ohio, Christine (Lee) Wilson, of Wauseon, Ohio, Eva (Larry) Mavis, of Farmer, Ohio, Nicholas (Laurie) Seibert, of Bryan, and Kathryn (Jay) Bray, of Noblesville, Indiana; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sister Mary Seibert, of Reading, Pennsylvania. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and four brothers, Robert, Michael, John and George Seibert.

Services for Joseph S. Seibert will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan with Reverend David Tscherne officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by recitation of the rosary at 6:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions are requested to Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Reading, Pennsylvania, St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Mary Catholic School, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.