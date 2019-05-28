Julie Chase (1951-2019)

Julie A. Chase, age 68, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home.

Julie was born in Wauseon on March 17, 1951 to the late Arthur C. Chase Sr. and Rose Marie (Lambert) Goldsmith who survives. She attended Delta High School and was a member of the Delta Eagles for over 30 years and the UFCW Union.

Julie was employed for over 20 years with FSI in Archbold before serving as a waitress with Kena’s Cooking Kettle in Delta; where she made many friends with the everyday customers. She was an avid reader but most of all enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandson, including watching all their sporting events and special activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Terra (Allen) Riegsecker of Wauseon, Jamie Knauss of Delta; mother, Rose Marie; stepmother, Jean Chase; stepsons, Kent (Jamie) Knauss and Kevin (Joie) Knauss; brothers, Stephen Chase and Peter (Connie) Chase; sisters, Susan Chase; Ellen (Michael) Whitman; and Carla Teel; sister-in-law, Jodi Chase; grandchildren, Kasey (Mark Estel), Anthony (Breann Luce), Erica (Bubba Cundick), Breeanna, Bryar and Bryce; great grandson, Parker “Monkey Boy” with another great grandchild arriving soon and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Chase Sr.; brothers, Harvey and Arthur Chase Jr. and sister, Deborah Baer.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the family in care of Terra Riegsecker.

