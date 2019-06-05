Kent Holsopple Selected As Next Football Coach At Stryker

Stryker Local School is proud to announce that Kent Holsopple has accepted the position as the Head Football Coach for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kent has been a part of the football program the last three years. He has coached at youth levels in prior years. Kent graduated from West Unity where he played football all 6 years of school. Kent is retired from the Air Force after 26 years.

Holsopple replaces Justin Sonnenberg who stepped down in May to become the girls basketball coach at Patrick Henry.

He is married to Jackie Holsopple, they have four kids and two grandchildren. We are looking forward to a great upcoming football season. Please help us welcome Kent to the Stryker Panther Team!

