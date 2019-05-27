LaShonda “Shelly” Peacock (1971-2019)

LaShonda M. “Shelly” Peacock, age 48, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away May 23, 2019 in Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born February 23, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio to the late J.H. Johnson and Carolyn Bozeman. She married Robert E. Peacock on October 21, 1991 and he survives. Shelly was a Dental Assistant for many years and was employed by Signa Health Insurance Company. Shelly was a graduate of Fort Lauderdale University and was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

Survivors include, her husband Robert and son Hayden Peacock. Three sisters, J.J. Woods, Lee Clemens, Kim Smith. Several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and a step-father, Dick Kinney.

Memorial service and Celebration of Shelly’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Matt Boyers and Pastor Matt Strader will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family preference. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.