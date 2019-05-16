Laurette Baltosser (1964-2019)

Laurette Baltosser, age 54, of Stryker passed away Sunday May 12, 2019 at CHP- Hospice Care Center in Defiance following a battle with cancer.

Laurette was born on November 16, 1964 in Wauseon, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and the late Mary Louise (Boynton) Hurd. She was a Stryker High School graduate. On August 6, 1988 she married her high school sweetheart, Jason Baltosser and he survives. She was a lifelong homemaker and mother to Hanna and Jordon. Laurette was also a familiar face at the SW Hardware in Stryker that she and her husband opened in 2013. She enjoyed hummingbirds and dolphins and spending time with her family.

Surviving besides her husband and children are sisters, Sheri Wagoner of Montpelier, and Jeanette Schoonover of West Unity , brother Danny Hurd of West Unity and Grandmother Dorothy (Henry) Huner of Bryan. Preceding her in death were her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker Rev. Gary and Rev. Sandy Stuckey officiating. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be made to the family at ww.GrisierFH.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to; Friends of Felines, 14597 Power Dam Rd, Defiance, OH 43512.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.