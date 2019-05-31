Lester Bauer (1943-2019)

Lester Lee Bauer, 76 years, of Sherwood, passed away Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Les was born March 6, 1943 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Helen (Helmke) Bauer. He was a 1961 graduate of Jewell High School.

After High School, he joined the United States Air Force, serving proudly until his discharge in September 1967. On December 13, 1968, he married Nellie M. Stuart, and she survives. Lester worked for the Ney Oil Company for 30 years, until his retirement in 2003. He was a regular attendee at Faith Baptist Church in Defiance, as well as a member of the Sherwood VFW Post 5665.

Besides his loving wife of 50 years, Les is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Suzanne) Bauer of Sherwood and James (Andrea) Bauer of Wauseon; four grandchildren, McKaylalynn Bauer, Victoria Bauer, Jackson Bauer and Evan Bauer; one sister, Lucille Culler of Edgerton; one brother, Carlton Bauer of Holgate. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Infant Roberta Bauer and Dorothy Rausch.

Visitation for Lester L. Bauer will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral services for Lester will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Sherwood VFW Post 5665.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512 or to Faith Baptist Church, 14012 State Route 111, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

