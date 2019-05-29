Linda Hemminger (1979-2019)

Linda M. Hemminger, 39, of Van Wert, Ohio passed away early Saturday, morning at her residence. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 27, 1979 to James C. and Mary M. (Snyder) Hemminger, II.

Linda was employed by Woodforest National Bank in Van Wert. Prior to that she worked at the MGM Grand Casino and Hotel Salon in Las Vegas, Nevada. She also owned / operated Soothing Touch in Fremont, Indiana. Linda enjoyed shooting pool, swimming and fixing up / remodeling homes.

She is survived by her father James C. Hemminger, II; significant other Lisa R. Burns; daughter Amy A. (Damain Davenport) Desmarais; grandchild Mary Diane Davenport; and brother James C. Hemminger, III. Linda was preceded in death by her mother Mary Palmer.

Visitation for Linda will be on Saturday, June 1st from 11am-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 2pm with Pastor Cathy Haynes to officiate. Linda will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amy to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

