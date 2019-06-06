Lisa Ketchum (1967-2019)

Lisa M. Ketchum, age 52, of Monclova, Ohio and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

She was born on March 5, 1967, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lee and Pauline Sweet. Lisa attended and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Texas. In 2000, she married Richard Ketchum, and he survives. She worked as a waitress and bartender for several years.

Lisa loved to read. Her family says she would pick up any book and just start reading. She also loved to dance, camp, and dress-up. She always loved to look her best, even if she was only going to the mailbox!

Left to cherish Lisa’s memory are her husband, Richard; children, Travis Van Wey, Samantha Hanna, Kristian Johnson, Rachael Ketchum, and Kasey Ketchum; mom and step-father, Pauline (Jim) Johnson; mom, Susan Sweet, sister, Cyndi Sweet; brothers, Lee (Marnie) Sweet, Jr., and Michael Sweet; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee; son, Stephen; and her grandparents, Leland & Irma Sweet, and Ron & Bertha Armer.

Visitation for Lisa will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Benevolence of the Family, c/o Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.DeltaFH.com.

The Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home is honored with Lisa’s care and arrangements.

